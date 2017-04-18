BYU football receives commitment from Nevada DB Allan Mwata
On Saturday, the Cougars received a commitment for their 2018 recruiting class from a defensive back who hails from the same high school in Henderson, Nevada as Nacua, as Allan Mwata announced via Twitter his pledge to the program. "It's a good program educationally," Mwata said.
