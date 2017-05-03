5 places to eat in Las Vegas

Thursday Apr 27

Following his recent appearance at the James Beard House in New York, Costa di Mare executive chef Mark LoRusso is showcasing the menu he prepared there at his restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas. The prix-fixe menu, the multiple courses of which include the crudo tasting of cuttlefish "cappellini," prawns, Sicilian amberjack and palomita, is $195, with wine pairings $110.

Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

