Woman arrested in Henderson bank robberies
Detectives on Wednesday afternoon arrested a woman suspected in two bank robberies as she was trying to rob a third, according to Henderson police. Sharon Newman, 45, was taken into custody without further incident about 2:45 p.m. in front of the U.S. Bank branch, 4550 E. Sunset Rd., east of Green Valley Parkway, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas loses to indian hotel and casino prop...
|48 min
|Local
|1
|Las Vegas Buffets: The Biggest Laughing Stock
|48 min
|ThomasA
|3
|US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la...
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|9 hr
|Mikey
|5
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|14 hr
|Mikey
|5
|Trump To Dump Medicare
|16 hr
|me me me me
|1
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|Tue
|LibsUpay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC