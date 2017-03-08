Woman arrested in Henderson bank robb...

Woman arrested in Henderson bank robberies

Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Detectives on Wednesday afternoon arrested a woman suspected in two bank robberies as she was trying to rob a third, according to Henderson police. Sharon Newman, 45, was taken into custody without further incident about 2:45 p.m. in front of the U.S. Bank branch, 4550 E. Sunset Rd., east of Green Valley Parkway, police said.

