Weichert Hosts 2017 Summit
Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., recently hosted the 2017 Weichert Summit, drawing 600 attendees, including Weichert-affiliated agents, broker/owners and managers. The event, held March 6-8 in Henderson, Nev., featured speakers who provided 'Play to Win' best practices and insights to attendees.
