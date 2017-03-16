Weichert Hosts 2017 Summit

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Natl. Relocation & Real Estate

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc., recently hosted the 2017 Weichert Summit, drawing 600 attendees, including Weichert-affiliated agents, broker/owners and managers. The event, held March 6-8 in Henderson, Nev., featured speakers who provided 'Play to Win' best practices and insights to attendees.

