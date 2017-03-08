Union Village Update to be Presented ...

Union Village Update to be Presented at May 23 Luncheon

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nevada Business Journal

The Henderson Development Association , the economic development arm of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, will host a luncheon featuring "Henderson's Union Village Updates" presented by Sam Kaufman, CEO/managing director of Henderson Hospital and Craig Johnson of Union Village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nev. brothel hopes male prostitutes boost business (Jun '09) 23 min Jenny 13
Free Parking ends at the Las Vegas Sands (Sep '16) 3 hr Another Local 2
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada 6 hr ThomasA 2
Best Pest Control in Las Vegas (Dec '12) 7 hr ShadTeer 3
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas Centennial (Nov '13) 22 hr Meacca 105
gay las vegas teens 2017 22 hr Jeff 2
News Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14) 23 hr marieburn 10
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,116 • Total comments across all topics: 279,455,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC