Tom Waddell named GM of Life Time Athletic Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif - When Life Time Athletic Folsom opens in early April, hospitality veteran and newly named General Manager Tom Waddell will be eagerly greeting members as they begin their Healthy Way of Life experience. Waddell and his team of more than 350 team members will deliver the full suite of Life Time programming and services for the two-story center spanning nearly 300,000 square feet and featuring an outdoor aquatic and tennis complex.
