Teen died trapped under truck in Lake Mead rollover crash
Authorities say a 17-year-old Henderson boy died trapped under a truck in a rollover crash at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The Clark County coroner's office says Sunday that Kalob Michael Meyer died of mechanical asphyxiation and also had multiple blunt force injuries to his torso.
