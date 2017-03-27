'Sopranos' mobster gets 10 years in m...

'Sopranos' mobster gets 10 years in murder-for-hire plot targeting rival

17 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- A 73-year-old member of the DeCavalcante crime family, which is said to have been the inspiration for "The Sopranos," was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a murder-for-hire plot . Charles Stango, of Henderson, Nev., was trying to arrange a hit on a mob rival who he believed insulted a high-ranking family member.

