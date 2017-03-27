Smith's to start work on 2 massive su...

Smith's to start work on 2 massive supermarkets in Las Vegas Valley

19 hrs ago

It's running behind schedule, but Smith's is poised to start building two massive supermarkets in the Las Vegas Valley in coming months. The grocery chain plans to break ground in July on a 123,000-square-foot store in the Skye Canyon master-planned community in northwest Las Vegas and open it about a year later, spokeswoman Marsha Gilford said.

