Rally planned outside scheduled Heller appearance in Henderson
A Saturday rally in support of the Affordable Care Act is planned outside a senior living community where Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., is scheduled to meet privately with residents. The Republican Club at Sun City Anthem invited Heller to the 10 a.m. event , which will be open only to card-holding community members on a first-come, first-served basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas Buffets: The Biggest Laughing Stock
|1 hr
|Local
|2
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|6 hr
|Mikey
|5
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|11 hr
|Mikey
|5
|Trump To Dump Medicare
|13 hr
|me me me me
|1
|The cost of "Illegal" Immigration
|Tue
|LibsUpay
|1
|Democrats support bill that would legalize fema...
|Tue
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|SNL Skit On Jeff Sessions Encapsulates The Divi...
|Tue
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC