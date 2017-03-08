Rally planned outside scheduled Helle...

Rally planned outside scheduled Heller appearance in Henderson

15 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A Saturday rally in support of the Affordable Care Act is planned outside a senior living community where Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., is scheduled to meet privately with residents. The Republican Club at Sun City Anthem invited Heller to the 10 a.m. event , which will be open only to card-holding community members on a first-come, first-served basis.

