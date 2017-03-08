Public Pay Data: $1,000,000 for Southern Nevada Water Authority Trio
Cashing in unused leave for amounts equal to or greater than a year's salary helped boost the combined compensation packages for three Southern Nevada Water Authority employees to over $1,000,000 last year, according to just-released salary data posted on TransparentNevada.com . Today, the Nevada Policy Research Institute updated its public pay database with 2016 data for over 75,000 Nevada state and local government workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Policy Research Institute.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|yoholo
|9
|Las Vegas Buffets: The Biggest Laughing Stock
|2 hr
|Local
|4
|Las Vegas loses to indian hotel and casino prop...
|3 hr
|Local
|1
|US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la...
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|8
|Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans
|12 hr
|Mikey
|5
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|17 hr
|Mikey
|5
|Trump To Dump Medicare
|19 hr
|me me me me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC