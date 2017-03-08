Public Pay Data: $1,000,000 for South...

Public Pay Data: $1,000,000 for Southern Nevada Water Authority Trio

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Nevada Policy Research Institute

Cashing in unused leave for amounts equal to or greater than a year's salary helped boost the combined compensation packages for three Southern Nevada Water Authority employees to over $1,000,000 last year, according to just-released salary data posted on TransparentNevada.com . Today, the Nevada Policy Research Institute updated its public pay database with 2016 data for over 75,000 Nevada state and local government workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nevada Policy Research Institute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14) 1 hr yoholo 9
Las Vegas Buffets: The Biggest Laughing Stock 2 hr Local 4
Las Vegas loses to indian hotel and casino prop... 3 hr Local 1
News US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la... 4 hr ThomasA 8
News Cruel immigration policies would hurt all Nevadans 12 hr Mikey 5
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk 17 hr Mikey 5
Trump To Dump Medicare 19 hr me me me me 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,399 • Total comments across all topics: 279,414,860

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC