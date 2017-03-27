Proposed bill would stymie development near Red Rock Canyon
A bill being considered in the Nevada Legislature could end a long-standing battle over a proposed housing development near Red Rock Canyon. Assemblyman Steve Yeager, who represents District 9 in southwest Las Vegas, this morning presented a bipartisan bill to a government affairs committee that would freeze existing municipal zoning laws for land within national conservation areas and national recreation areas.
