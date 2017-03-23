Police: Vegas cabbie went to victim's...

Police: Vegas cabbie went to victim's home after sex assault

Read more: KTVN Reno

Police say a Las Vegas cabdriver went back to the customer he'd been accused of sexually assaulting while she was passed out and offered her money, flowers and apologies after surveillance video footage of the incident surfaced. The driver, 25-year-old Abdul Based, was arrested Friday.

