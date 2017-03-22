Police: Cab driver arrested after sex...

Police: Cab driver arrested after sex assault seen on video

Officials say a Las Vegas cab company looking for a woman's cellphone found, instead, surveillance video footage of their taxi driver sexually assaulting the customer while she was passed out. Las Vegas police announced Wednesday the arrest of 25-year-old Abdul Based, who was taken into custody Friday.

