Parents fight to keep interim princip...

Parents fight to keep interim principal at Newton Elementary

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Parents at Newton Elementary are fighting to keep former interim Principal Steven Niemeier as leader of their school, arguing that the voices of parents and the school organizational team were overlooked when the district did not offer him the permanent post.The superintendent's decision to hire Principal Jorie DiCamillo instead comes even after the school organizational team - composed of teachers, parents and support staff - voted for Niemeier.Some parents feel the move goes against the spirit of the district's new reorganization law, which offers a school empowerment model that gives more power at the local level." The voice of our organizational team was ignored," parent Doug Walters told the Clark County School Board last Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump to sell Trump International Hotel ... (Sep '16) 3 hr Local 15
Station Casinos to sell off the remaining land ... 3 hr Local 27
Station Casinos to sell Palace Station 3 hr Local 2
Station Casinos to sell Boulder Station (Sep '16) 3 hr Local 6
Las Vegas Buffets (Oct '15) 7 hr Local 40
gay las vegas teens 2017 21 hr Daddy1738 3
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas Centennial (Nov '13) Tue Pauly 106
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,740 • Total comments across all topics: 279,577,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC