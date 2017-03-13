Parents fight to keep interim principal at Newton Elementary

Parents at Newton Elementary are fighting to keep former interim Principal Steven Niemeier as leader of their school, arguing that the voices of parents and the school organizational team were overlooked when the district did not offer him the permanent post.The superintendent's decision to hire Principal Jorie DiCamillo instead comes even after the school organizational team - composed of teachers, parents and support staff - voted for Niemeier.Some parents feel the move goes against the spirit of the district's new reorganization law, which offers a school empowerment model that gives more power at the local level." The voice of our organizational team was ignored," parent Doug Walters told the Clark County School Board last Thursday.

