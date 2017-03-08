New Henderson market fills new niche: Filipino goods
Jeany's Place Filipino Store & Snack Bar owner Jeany Ejercito said she noticed an influx of Filipinos in Henderson and decided to open the store. "I would say 70 percent of our clientele is Filipino," she said of the store, at 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson.
