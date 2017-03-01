Nevadans stand against hate crimes, anti-Semitism
Before I was elected to Congress, I had the honor of serving as the president of the Congregation Ner Tamid in Henderson, the largest Reform Synagogue in Southern Nevada. During my tenure, I witnessed firsthand the beauty in our country's religious diversity and how community engagement strengthens America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get Pain/Anxiety and others now
|12 hr
|hjhhg
|1
|US snuffs pot fans' plans to party on tribal la...
|15 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|ts lucia matthews is HIV POSTIVE...BEWARE! (Mar '15)
|18 hr
|Bill445
|2
|'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk
|Sat
|spytheweb
|2
|Democrats Propose Doubling Nevada's Renewable E...
|Fri
|Solarman
|5
|Equal Rights Amendment debate continues in Neva...
|Fri
|Edwin Sandy Jordan
|1
|NSA (girls only)
|Fri
|JustAnotherBoredSoul
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC