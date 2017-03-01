Members of Nevada Legislature want co...

Members of Nevada Legislature want constititional change to Board of Regents

11 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Members of the Legislature concerned about questionable actions by some members of the Board of Regents advocated for major changes to higher education governance in a hearing Thursday in front of an Assembly Committee. Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, D-Las Vegas, and Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, presented the Nevada Higher Education Reform Act to the Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections Committee.

