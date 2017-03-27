Man, woman involved in apparent murde...

Man, woman involved in apparent murder-suicide near Henderson identified

Saturday Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Holly Ann Guillen, 54, and Andres Guillen, 55, were found by a passer-by Thursday afternoon about a mile south of the M Resort. Henderson police are calling their deaths an apparent murder-suicide after the bodies were found with gunshot wounds near East Larson Lane and Gilespie Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

