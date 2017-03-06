Lawmakers target hotels, motels that tolerate prostitution
Bowls of condoms and multiple prostitution stings are the kinds of proof local authorities could use to deny business licenses to motels and hotels believed to be centers for prostitution if a bill discussed by the Assembly Government Affairs Committee on Thursday became law. Assembly Bill 217, sponsored by Assemblyman John Hambrick, R-Las Vegas, allows local governments to revoke the business licenses of hotels or motels where repeated violations of state prostitution laws occurred and the business knew or should have known prostitution was happening but did not take "reasonable remedial measures" to stop it.
