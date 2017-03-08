Lance Bradford Real Estate Announces ...

Lance Bradford Real Estate Announces Office Building

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Expected to start in the second quarter of 2017, the building will house a combination of retail, medical and professional office space. The two-story structure is scheduled for completion by the end of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas Centennial (Nov '13) 4 hr Meacca 105
gay las vegas teens 2017 4 hr Jeff 2
News Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14) 5 hr marieburn 10
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada 6 hr Solarman 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13) 6 hr athena hayag 142
The Best In Home Body Rubs In Town 11 hr Crazy 1
Review: RTC ADA Paratransit Service (Jul '13) 13 hr Diana 3
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,686 • Total comments across all topics: 279,437,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC