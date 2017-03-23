Henderson teacher accused of indecenc...

Henderson teacher accused of indecency faced previous student complaints

A middle school science teacher arrested this week asked three students what kind of underwear they were wearing - if any - before warning them that he'd heard boys talking about "girls' butts" and if something happened to them, they were "asking for it," according to a Henderson police arrest report. Jeffrey Schultz, 47, a Brown Middle School teacher, was arrested Tuesday and booked at the Henderson Detention Center on three counts of annoyance, molestation or indecency toward a minor, police said.

