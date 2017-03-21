Henderson teacher accused of 'inappro...

Henderson teacher accused of 'inappropriate discussions' with students

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A Henderson middle school teacher arrested Tuesday is accused of having "inappropriate discussions" with three female students, according to police. Jeffrey Schultz, 47, a science teacher at Brown Middle School, was arrested on a warrant on three misdemeanor counts of annoyance, molestation or indecency toward a minor, Henderson Police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 6 hr Verog020703 100
Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino 19 hr Orleans Las Vegas 1
Review: Las Vegas Raiders 19 hr Las Vegas Raiders 1
Review: Circus Circus Hotel Casino 20 hr CIRCUS CIRCUS LV 1
Review: Red Rock Resort Las Vegas 20 hr Red Rock Las Vegas 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13) 21 hr Go Blue Forever 144
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis 22 hr Jason_P 3
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,534 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC