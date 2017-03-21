Henderson teacher accused of 'inappropriate discussions' with students
A Henderson middle school teacher arrested Tuesday is accused of having "inappropriate discussions" with three female students, according to police. Jeffrey Schultz, 47, a science teacher at Brown Middle School, was arrested on a warrant on three misdemeanor counts of annoyance, molestation or indecency toward a minor, Henderson Police said.
