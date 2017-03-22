Henderson police ask for help in search of missing 14-year-old
Police said family are concerned for Joslyn Twyman, who was last seen about 10:15 p.m. at her Henderson house on the 1600 block of Guilford Drive, near West Sunset Road and North Arroyo Grande Boulevard. She's described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and about 100 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
