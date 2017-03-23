Henderson police arrest middle school teacher on suspicion of indecency toward minors
Jeffrey Shultz, a 47-year-old Brown Middle School teacher, was arrested on three misdemeanor counts of annoyance, molestation and indecency toward a minor under age 18. Henderson police were called to the middle school at 307 Cannes St., on Feb. 9 to investigate reports of "inappropriate behavior" between Shultz and three female students enrolled in his science class, police said in a statement Wednesday. The victims, who are between 13 and 14 years old, reported that Shultz asked them to stay after class "to speak privately to them," police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas drug scene
|Fri
|Adamant81
|16
|Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis
|Thu
|lovingmywonderful...
|5
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Mar 22
|Loren Jubilee
|101
|Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino
|Mar 21
|Orleans Las Vegas
|1
|Review: Las Vegas Raiders
|Mar 21
|Las Vegas Raiders
|1
|Review: Circus Circus Hotel Casino
|Mar 21
|CIRCUS CIRCUS LV
|1
|Review: Red Rock Resort Las Vegas
|Mar 21
|Red Rock Las Vegas
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC