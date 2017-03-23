Henderson police arrest middle school teacher on suspicion of indecency toward minors

Jeffrey Shultz, a 47-year-old Brown Middle School teacher, was arrested on three misdemeanor counts of annoyance, molestation and indecency toward a minor under age 18. Henderson police were called to the middle school at 307 Cannes St., on Feb. 9 to investigate reports of "inappropriate behavior" between Shultz and three female students enrolled in his science class, police said in a statement Wednesday. The victims, who are between 13 and 14 years old, reported that Shultz asked them to stay after class "to speak privately to them," police said.

