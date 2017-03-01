Henderson man says he'll plead guilty in sexual, physical assault on ex-girlfriend
A 22-year-old Henderson man facing multiple felony charges in connection with the alleged beating and rape of his then-girlfriend last month indicated Wednesday that he will plead guilty to all counts against him. Anniah Pratt Jr. waived his preliminary hearing during an appearance in Henderson Municipal Court and said he intends to plead guilty to charges of kidnapping, domestic battery and sexual assault when he is arraigned in Clark County District Court.
