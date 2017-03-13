Henderson college to offer state's first bachelor's degree in deaf studies
Students practice sign language at Nevada State College on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Henderson. The college will be the first school in the state to offer a bachelor's degree in deaf studies after the program received a stamp of approval from the Board of Regents last week.
