Eyes on the road: RTC department monitors 600 Clark County traffic cameras

You roll up to a green light only to have it turn red, but there is no cross traffic. Still, you have to wait.Ever wonder who decides that? The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada's Freeway & Arterial System of Transportation regulates all 1,400 or so traffic signals in the Las Vegas Valley.It's all done with cameras - roughly 600 of them - as well as magnetic loops embedded in some roads to detect vehicles.

