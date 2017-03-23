Ex-San Gabriel Mission High School staffer who absconded with teenage ...

LAS VEGAS >> A former San Gabriel Mission High School athletic director received a sentence of at least two years in prison this week for absconding to Nevada with a 15-year-old student, officials said. Juan Barajas , 37, received a sentence of 24 month to 72 months in state prison during his sentencing hearing on Tuesday in the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, according to Clark County Deputy District Attorney Alexander Chen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.