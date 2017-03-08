Developer Remington Nevada making headway on 4 valley shopping centers
A Las Vegas retail developer continues to make progress on four new shopping centers around the valley, including the Albertsons-anchored one near the Mountain's Edge community. Other tenants for that shopping center at Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive include a UPS store and yet-to-be named bank, fast-food restaurant and doctors offices.
