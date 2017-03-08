Developer Remington Nevada making hea...

Developer Remington Nevada making headway on 4 valley shopping centers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A Las Vegas retail developer continues to make progress on four new shopping centers around the valley, including the Albertsons-anchored one near the Mountain's Edge community. Other tenants for that shopping center at Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive include a UPS store and yet-to-be named bank, fast-food restaurant and doctors offices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nev. brothel hopes male prostitutes boost business (Jun '09) 2 hr Yikes 14
Free Parking ends at the Las Vegas Sands (Sep '16) 7 hr Another Local 2
News 2016 a record year for solar power in Nevada 11 hr ThomasA 2
Best Pest Control in Las Vegas (Dec '12) 11 hr ShadTeer 3
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas Centennial (Nov '13) Thu Meacca 105
gay las vegas teens 2017 Thu Jeff 2
News Bring your bathroom to life, on a budget (Jul '14) Thu marieburn 10
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,460,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC