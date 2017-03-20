David Cox has been appointed Senior Director of Support at Springer-Miller Systems in Henderson -...
In his role as Senior Director of Support, David will utilize his 15 years of customer and support management experience to lead Springer-Miller's worldwide support team. Springer-Miller provides client support for both the SMS Host Property Management System and the SpaSoft Spa Management System from offices in Las Vegas, Toronto, London, Kuala Lumpur and Stowe, Vermont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|45 min
|ThomasA
|4
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|10 hr
|Justagal
|7
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|18 hr
|J Phenix
|98
|Expect record breaking higher temperatures
|19 hr
|Local
|1
|Expect for record breaking higher temperatures
|19 hr
|Local
|1
|Station Casinos to sell Boulder Station (Sep '16)
|Sun
|kyman
|7
|Democrats want the airport renamed as Harry Rei...
|Sun
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC