Cops: Driver Likely Suffered Medical ...

Cops: Driver Likely Suffered Medical Problem in Fatal Five-Vehicle Henderson Crash

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: CBS Local

Listen Live Welcome to KXNT News/Talk 840 AM KXNT NewsRadio 840 AM is dedicated to being the dominant information [] CBS Sports Radio 1140 CBS Sports Radio 1140 and 107.5-3 FM HD3 7255 South Tenaya Way Suite 100 Las Vegas, NV 89113 Business Office: 702-889-7397 Business Fax: 702-889-7373 CONTACTS: Maureen Pulicella, [] Cops: Driver Likely Suffered Medical Problem in Fatal Five-Vehicle Henderson Crash A driver may have suffered a medical episode behind the wheel, leading to his death as part of a five-vehicle accident that closed a Henderson intersection Monday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man tied up during home invasion frees himself,... 9 hr spytheweb 1
I love kickboxing Centennial (Feb '16) 12 hr joannesilva 6
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis 12 hr Esther G 1
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Thu Solarman 1
News 'Sanctuary state' bill puts Nevadans at risk Thu HOLLA ISABELLA 13
News New Henderson market fills new niche: Filipino ... Thu EMR 1
The Presstitutes in Clark County and Las Vegas Thu kyman 4
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,849 • Total comments across all topics: 279,627,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC