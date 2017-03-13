Clark County Recorder and Assessor offices to open in Henderson
Residents will be able to complete filings, receive certified documents, record homesteads, apply for veterans' exemptions and record military discharge papers. The Clark County Clerk's office will also share space with the Recorder and the Assessor's offices in Henderson.
