Center for Autism and Related Disorders Partners With Chuck E....
Center for Autism and Related Disorders today announced Sensory Sensitive Sundays, a collaboration with the Chuck E. Cheese's location in Las Vegas, NV, to provide children with autism spectrum disorder and their families an opportunity to experience the fun of Chuck E. Cheese's in a sensory-friendly environment. Sensory Sensitive Sundays is scheduled for the first Sunday of each month.
