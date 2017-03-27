Center for Autism and Related Disorde...

Center for Autism and Related Disorders Partners With Chuck E....

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Digital Game Developer

Center for Autism and Related Disorders today announced Sensory Sensitive Sundays, a collaboration with the Chuck E. Cheese's location in Las Vegas, NV, to provide children with autism spectrum disorder and their families an opportunity to experience the fun of Chuck E. Cheese's in a sensory-friendly environment. Sensory Sensitive Sundays is scheduled for the first Sunday of each month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Best Buffets in Las Vegas: False advertising 15 min ThomasA 3
News Chef Knock-off: Todd Wilbur is a hit at recreat... (Jul '07) 19 hr Leo 55
Molly blow Tue JeanClaude87 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Mar 27 Jeanette_J 102
Review: Lake Mead Cruises Mar 26 LAKE MEAD CRUISES 2
Review: Hoover Dam Mar 26 HOOVER DAM 5
Las Vegas drug scene Mar 24 Adamant81 16
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,502 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC