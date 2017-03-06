Boulder Highway pedestrian deaths nea...

Boulder Highway pedestrian deaths nearly a tenth of the state's total since 2006

Friday Mar 3

Locals have long been attracted to the casinos on Boulder Highway from Henderson to downtown Las Vegas, but over the last decade pedestrians have been gambling with their lives on the thoroughfare as well. Since 2006, there have been 486 auto-pedestrian deaths on Nevada roads, according to data from the Department of Public Safety .

