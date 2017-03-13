Bill to appoint some CCSD trustees st...

Bill to appoint some CCSD trustees stirs education debate

Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Daily Millbury

Do you know the name of your elected school board member? Do you remember who you voted for in the last Clark County School District race?Maybe, maybe not.Regardless, a new bill seeks to change the makeup of school boards for Clark and Washoe counties - Nevada's two biggest school districts.In Clark County, the hybrid proposal would make four of seven members appointed by the county commission and the governing bodies of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas.

