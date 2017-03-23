Bill banning guns in libraries passes...

Bill banning guns in libraries passes Nevada Senate

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

The Nevada Senate approved a bill Tuesday prohibiting guns in public libraries unless written permission is given by the governing board. Senate Bill 115 sponsored by Sen. Mo Denis, D-Las Vegas, passed the upper chamber on a partisan 12-9 vote.

