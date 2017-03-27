Arrest in stolen SUV case shuts down ...

Arrest in stolen SUV case shuts down freeway in Henderson

1 hr ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Part of the westbound 215 Beltway in Henderson was closed for nearly an hour this morning as police arrested a man accused of stealing an SUV, authorities said. Metro Police received a report about 8:50 a.m. of a stolen black Ford Excursion in the southwest valley, but it was Henderson Police that located and arrested the suspect about 20 minutes later between the Green Valley and St. Rose parkway exits, authorities said.

