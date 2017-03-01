Aldec unveils Xilinx UltraScale FPGA-based prototyping board enabling ...
Henderson, Nev. – February 28, 2017 – Aldec, Inc., a pioneer in mixed HDL language simulation and hardware-assisted verification for ASIC and FPGA designs, unveils the latest HES™ prototyping board HES-US-440 along with a new release of HES-DVM™ software that enables Simulation Acceleration and Emulation modes for the HES-US-440 board in addition to Physical Prototyping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Design And Reuse.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay las vegas teens 2017
|Tue
|daniel1119599
|1
|Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16)
|Feb 27
|Soapboxmom
|17
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|Feb 26
|Lisha223
|5
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|Feb 24
|Local
|21
|Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las...
|Feb 24
|Local
|1
|Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun...
|Feb 24
|Local
|22
|Secret Body Henderson Debuts a Cutting Edge Mac... (Oct '15)
|Feb 22
|henderson
|12
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC