Aldec unveils Xilinx UltraScale FPGA-based prototyping board enabling ...

Henderson, Nev. – February 28, 2017 – Aldec, Inc., a pioneer in mixed HDL language simulation and hardware-assisted verification for ASIC and FPGA designs, unveils the latest HES™ prototyping board HES-US-440 along with a new release of HES-DVM™ software that enables Simulation Acceleration and Emulation modes for the HES-US-440 board in addition to Physical Prototyping.

