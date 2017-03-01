Aldec unveils Xilinx UltraScale FPGA-...

Aldec unveils Xilinx UltraScale FPGA-based prototyping board enabling ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Design And Reuse

Henderson, Nev. – February 28, 2017 – Aldec, Inc., a pioneer in mixed HDL language simulation and hardware-assisted verification for ASIC and FPGA designs, unveils the latest HES™ prototyping board HES-US-440 along with a new release of HES-DVM™ software that enables Simulation Acceleration and Emulation modes for the HES-US-440 board in addition to Physical Prototyping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Design And Reuse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay las vegas teens 2017 Tue daniel1119599 1
Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16) Feb 27 Soapboxmom 17
im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15) Feb 26 Lisha223 5
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... Feb 24 Local 21
Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las... Feb 24 Local 1
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... Feb 24 Local 22
News Secret Body Henderson Debuts a Cutting Edge Mac... (Oct '15) Feb 22 henderson 12
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,251,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC