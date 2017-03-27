A conservative case against the death...

A conservative case against the death penalty

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Javier Righetti, right, and his defense attorney Ryan Bashor enter the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, during the penalty phase of Rightetti's murder trial in Las Vegas. Righetti was convicted of raping and killing 15-year-old Alyssa Otremba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Molly blow 19 hr JeanClaude87 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Mon Jeanette_J 102
Review: Lake Mead Cruises Sun LAKE MEAD CRUISES 2
Review: Hoover Dam Sun HOOVER DAM 5
Las Vegas drug scene Mar 24 Adamant81 16
Custom K9 Services Susan Davis Terry Davis Mar 23 lovingmywonderful... 5
Review: The Orleans Hotel Casino Mar 21 Orleans Las Vegas 1
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Clark County was issued at March 29 at 3:21AM PDT

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,150 • Total comments across all topics: 279,906,070

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC