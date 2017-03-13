1 killed, 3 injured in multiple-vehicle crash in Henderson
One person was killed and three others were injured in a multicar crash at Stephanie Street and Warm Springs Road in Henderson, Monday, March 13, 2017. One person was killed and three others were injured in a multicar crash at Stephanie Street and Warm Springs Road in Henderson, Monday, March 13, 2017.
