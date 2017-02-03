U.S. charges fired Morgan Stanley wealth manager with theft
A former Morgan Stanley wealth manager in New Jersey has been criminally charged with stealing about $5 million from clients, and then going on a spending spree including private jet service, luxury cars, and country club memberships. Barry Connell, 50, was arrested early Friday in Henderson, Nevada, a Las Vegas suburb, and charged with wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan.
