'The Plate'....Features Las Vegas' Country Western Singer Eldon Hunt

HENDERSON, Nev. - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- "The Plate" Sports Bar & Grill, announces that they will be having Country Western Star "Eldon Hunt " performing live.

