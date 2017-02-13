Students Win When Henderson Chamber T...

Students Win When Henderson Chamber Tournament Golfers - Swing for Success'

Read more: Nevada Business Journal

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce will present the 26th annual "Swing for Success" Golf Classic on Monday, April 10, at the Reflection Bay Golf Club - located at 75 Montelago Blvd., off Lake Las Vegas Parkway in Henderson.

