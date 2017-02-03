Spotleson of Vegas PBS to Discuss - M...

Spotleson of Vegas PBS to Discuss - Media in 2017' at Feb. 14 Henderson Chamber Breakfast

Bruce Spotleson, director of corporate partnerships for Vegas PBS, will present "Media in 2017" during the Henderson Chamber of Commerce's Tuesday, Feb. 14, network breakfast, which will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. in the Cancun Room of the Fiesta Henderson, 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway.

