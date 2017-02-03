Southern Nevada officials geared for ...

Southern Nevada officials geared for Super Bowl's 'halftime flush'

In the water world, it's known as the "halftime flush." People tend to rush to the restroom during the same times on Super Bowl Sunday: before the game, at halftime and when it's over.That's exactly what happened last year, said John Day, deputy director of utilities for engineering and asset management with the city of Henderson."

High Wind Warning for Clark County was issued at February 06 at 8:13AM PST

