Southern Nevada officials geared for Super Bowl's 'halftime flush'
In the water world, it's known as the "halftime flush." People tend to rush to the restroom during the same times on Super Bowl Sunday: before the game, at halftime and when it's over.That's exactly what happened last year, said John Day, deputy director of utilities for engineering and asset management with the city of Henderson."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lots of empty buildings or places out there in ...
|2 hr
|Local
|6
|Chloe Beardsley (Aug '16)
|22 hr
|Local
|4
|Worst buffets in Clark County and Las Vegas
|Sun
|Local
|7
|Las Vegas club and mermaids.
|Sat
|Granny
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|Sat
|bertha
|95
|Don Allen Holbrook SMOTJ Scammer (May '16)
|Sat
|Soapboxmom
|15
|Do you approve of Carolyn G. Goodman as ?
|Fri
|Local
|3
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC