Sign malfunction blamed in Henderson ...

Sign malfunction blamed in Henderson office building fire

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

Authorities in Henderson say an exterior electrical sign malfunction sparked a fire that spread to the attic of an office building and caused nearly $250,000 in damage. A Henderson fire spokeswoman says everyone got out of the building before firefighters arrived a little before 9 a.m. Wednesday to find smoke in the second floor of the two-story structure at Stephanie Street and Galleria Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Henderson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... Fri Local 21
Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las... Fri Local 1
im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15) Fri Tallskwa 4
Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun... Fri Local 22
Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters... Fri Quality Web Content 1
Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16) Thu carlitos 5
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... Feb 23 spud 18
See all Henderson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Henderson Forum Now

Henderson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Henderson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Henderson, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,933 • Total comments across all topics: 279,148,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC