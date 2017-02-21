Sign malfunction blamed in Henderson office building fire
Authorities in Henderson say an exterior electrical sign malfunction sparked a fire that spread to the attic of an office building and caused nearly $250,000 in damage. A Henderson fire spokeswoman says everyone got out of the building before firefighters arrived a little before 9 a.m. Wednesday to find smoke in the second floor of the two-story structure at Stephanie Street and Galleria Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|Fri
|Local
|21
|Expect more earthquakes in Clark County and Las...
|Fri
|Local
|1
|im being FOLLOWED by a Group of Cars,Trucks,Tow... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|Tallskwa
|4
|Expect a very long time heat wave in Clark Coun...
|Fri
|Local
|22
|Need Content? Articles, Blog Posts, Newsletters...
|Fri
|Quality Web Content
|1
|Gay teen las vegas (Jun '16)
|Thu
|carlitos
|5
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|Feb 23
|spud
|18
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC