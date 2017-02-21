Sign malfunction blamed in Henderson office building fire

Authorities in Henderson say an exterior electrical sign malfunction sparked a fire that spread to the attic of an office building and caused nearly $250,000 in damage. A Henderson fire spokeswoman says everyone got out of the building before firefighters arrived a little before 9 a.m. Wednesday to find smoke in the second floor of the two-story structure at Stephanie Street and Galleria Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.