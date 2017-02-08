Psychology board suspends license of murder suspect Gregory 'Brent' Dennis
The Nevada Board of Psychological Examiners issued an emergency order late Tuesday suspending the license of Boulder City psychologist Gregory "Brent" Dennis, who is accused of killing his wife.Dennis, 54, was arrested last week and charged with murder in the 2015 death of Susan Winters.In a four-page order, the psychology board based its decision on Dennis' admitted drug addiction and new allegations contained in a Henderson police report, which alleges he obtained controlled substances from a known drug dealer and his own patients.
