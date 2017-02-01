Psychologist arrested for 'killing attorney wife in 2015'

Gregory Dennis , 54, who runs a mental health clinic in Boulder City, Nevada, was booked at the Henderson Detention Center without bail on Thursday for the slaying of his wife, Susan Winters Gregory Dennis, 54, who runs a mental health clinic in Boulder City, Nevada, was booked at the Henderson Detention Center without bail on Thursday for the slaying of his wife, Susan Winters, a lawyer, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal . On January 3, 2015, Winters, 48, died in the couple's Henderson, Nevada, home after she had consumed a deadly combination of prescription painkillers and antifreeze.

