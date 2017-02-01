Psychologist arrested for 'killing attorney wife in 2015'
Gregory Dennis , 54, who runs a mental health clinic in Boulder City, Nevada, was booked at the Henderson Detention Center without bail on Thursday for the slaying of his wife, Susan Winters Gregory Dennis, 54, who runs a mental health clinic in Boulder City, Nevada, was booked at the Henderson Detention Center without bail on Thursday for the slaying of his wife, Susan Winters, a lawyer, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal . On January 3, 2015, Winters, 48, died in the couple's Henderson, Nevada, home after she had consumed a deadly combination of prescription painkillers and antifreeze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Henderson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driver suspected of DUI arrested after hitting ...
|3 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Man named 'Pirate' indicted in Las Vegas on 12-...
|3 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Worst buffets in Clark County and Las Vegas
|7 hr
|Local
|3
|Expect no more precipitation for a very long time
|13 hr
|Local
|1
|Jacob Orth
|Wed
|Texas Rangers
|1
|Worst hospitals in Clark County and Las Vegas
|Wed
|Texas Rangers
|1
|Chick-fil-A fans are ready, waiting for restaur...
|Jan 27
|Well Well
|2
Find what you want!
Search Henderson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC