Police arrest man suspected of robbing woman, 80, at Sunset Station

18 hrs ago

Police have arrested a man in connection with the robbery of an 80-year-old woman at a Henderson casino last week. On Monday, the woman was playing a nickel slot machine at Sunset Station, 1301 W. Sunset Road, when a man struck her on the side of her face, grabbed her purse and ran, the Henderson Police Department announced in a release Sunday night.

